Freebies and deals to take the sting out of Tax Day

Some places are offering Tax Day deals to ease the stress and sting of filing your taxes.

SAN ANTONIO — Monday, April 18, is the deadline to file your 2021 taxes with the IRS and is lovingly called Tax Day.

Take a look at the deals below:

At 7-Eleven, rewards members can save 11 cents per gallon on up to seven trips to the gas station.

Great American Cookie is giving out a free chocolate chip cookie to reward you on Tax Day.

Planet Fitness is offering a free workout and hydromassage.

Potbelly sandwiches has a buy one, get one deal for sandwiches ordered online with the promo code "BOGO".

For its annual "Chill Out Day," Kona Ice trucks across the country will be giving out free shaved ice cones on Monday.