These Waco businesses are 'favorite spots' on new Visit Magnolia site

WACO, Texas — Several local businesses are getting a shout-out by Chip and Joanna Gaines' company, Magnolia. On Monday, parts of the Waco area were highlighted in their new online tour guide, Visit Magnolia.
Visit Magnolia offers itineraries for day trips to weekend trips for visitors, but these can also serve as a helpful guide to new residents or locals looking for something to do.
While these itineraries stress on sightseeing the Magnolia properties, a "staff recs" list was compiled based on a survey by the company's workers when it came to some local favorites.
"We love our city, so we wanted to share some of our favorite spots with you," the staff favorites itinerary reads. It was based on a survey by Magnolia Staff.
Below, you'll find lists of where they recommend people shop, eat, drink and play.
Where to Shop:
- Brazos River Supply
- Company Cameron Trading Co.
- Fabled Bookshop & Cafe
- Gather Harp Design Co.
- January Letterpress
- JDH Iron Designs
- Roots Boutique
- Savage Finds Antiques & Oddities
- Shops on LaSalle
- Spice Village
- Wildland Supply Co.
- Fox and Gray
Where to Eat:
- Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery
- Bangkok Royal
- Cajun Craft
- Diamondback’s
- George’s Restaurant
- Guess Family Barbecue
- Harvest on 25th
- Helberg Barbecue
- Jake’s Texas Tea House
- KoKo Ramen
- Milo All Day
- Moroso Wood Fired Pizzeria
- Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant
- Revival Eastside Eatery
- Rudy’s Bar-B-Q
- Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shoppe
- Sergio’s
- Stone Hearth Indian Cafe
- Union Hall
- William Hoyt Bagel & Brew
- Vitek’s World Cup Cafe
Where to Drink:
- Common Grounds
- Dichotomy
- Luna Juice Bar
- Pinewood Coffee Bar
- Oh My Juice
Where to get Sweets:
- Bittersweet
- Heritage Creamery
- Hey Sugar Candy Store
- Lula Jane’s
- Nightlight Donuts
- Pokey O’s
- Lemy’s
Where to Play:
- Cameron Park
- Cameron Park Zoo
- Waco Suspension Bridge + Riverwalk
- Waco Hippodrome Theatre
- Dr. Pepper Museum
- Waco Paddle Co.
- The Mayborn Museum
- Waco Mammoth National Monument
- Waco Downtown Farmers Market
- Waco Escape Rooms
- Homestead Heritage
To see more itineraries by Visit Magnolia, click here.