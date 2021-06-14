These Waco businesses are 'favorite spots' on new Visit Magnolia site

Visit Magnolia offers itineraries for day trips to weekend trips for visitors, but these can serve as a helpful guide to new residents as well.

WACO, Texas — Several local businesses are getting a shout-out by Chip and Joanna Gaines' company, Magnolia. On Monday, parts of the Waco area were highlighted in their new online tour guide, Visit Magnolia.

Visit Magnolia offers itineraries for day trips to weekend trips for visitors, but these can also serve as a helpful guide to new residents or locals looking for something to do.

While these itineraries stress on sightseeing the Magnolia properties, a "staff recs" list was compiled based on a survey by the company's workers when it came to some local favorites.

"We love our city, so we wanted to share some of our favorite spots with you," the staff favorites itinerary reads. It was based on a survey by Magnolia Staff.

Below, you'll find lists of where they recommend people shop, eat, drink and play.

Where to Shop:

Brazos River Supply

Company Cameron Trading Co.

Fabled Bookshop & Cafe

Gather Harp Design Co.

January Letterpress

JDH Iron Designs

Roots Boutique

Savage Finds Antiques & Oddities

Shops on LaSalle

Spice Village

Wildland Supply Co.

Fox and Gray

Where to Eat:

Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery

Bangkok Royal

Cajun Craft

Diamondback’s

George’s Restaurant

Guess Family Barbecue

Harvest on 25th

Helberg Barbecue

Jake’s Texas Tea House

KoKo Ramen

Milo All Day

Moroso Wood Fired Pizzeria

Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant

Revival Eastside Eatery

Rudy’s Bar-B-Q

Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shoppe

Sergio’s

Stone Hearth Indian Cafe

Union Hall

William Hoyt Bagel & Brew

Vitek’s World Cup Cafe

Where to Drink:

Common Grounds

Dichotomy

Luna Juice Bar

Pinewood Coffee Bar

Oh My Juice

Where to get Sweets:

Bittersweet

Heritage Creamery

Hey Sugar Candy Store

Lula Jane’s

Nightlight Donuts

Pokey O’s

Lemy’s

Where to Play:

Cameron Park

Cameron Park Zoo

Waco Suspension Bridge + Riverwalk

Waco Hippodrome Theatre

Dr. Pepper Museum

Waco Paddle Co.

The Mayborn Museum

Waco Mammoth National Monument

Waco Downtown Farmers Market

Waco Escape Rooms

Homestead Heritage