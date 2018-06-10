WACO, Texas — Tijuana Jones said she was resting in her Waco apartment when she heard loud knocks at the door and officers telling her to come outside.

Officers were there to serve a warrant for a male suspect and that led to a two-hour long standoff on the 2000 block of Seneca Avenue.

Jones said she followed the officers' orders and was escorted to a police vehicle where she was questioned and told the officers the man they were looking for no longer lived at the home.

Before the standoff, a K9 turned on its handler forcing the other officer to shoot and kill the dog.

Jones said she feared for her and her dog's lives.

"They had guns pointed dead at me," Jones said. "I had a dog in there. I was really scared that they were going to shoot her."

Waco police said they did not find the man they were looking for. They plan to release more information about the incident on Monday.

