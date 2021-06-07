'Turned to hell real fast': Bachelorette weekend spoiled by thieves who broke into their Airbnb

Five women returned to their rental home in Houston to find all of their belongings gone including clothes, credit cards, cash, electronics and two cars.

HOUSTON — A group of women is speaking out after they were targeted while visiting Houston for a bachelorette weekend.

Thieves broke into their Airbnb while they were out and got away with everything. They want to warn others before anyone books another stay with Airbnb.

"It was the last fling before the ring, but it turned to hell real fast," Karlissea Hives said.

The bride-to-be only wanted one last weekend with her girls. They had picked Houston as the city and an Airbnb listing at 7530 Brompton Rd., unit #745 at the Weston Medical Center Apartments.

On their second day in town, they left the unit around 3 p.m. When they returned that night, they found they had been robbed.

"We couldn't believe it," Hives said. "It was five women in Houston alone with everything we had gone."

And they mean everything.

"Food out of the refrigerator ... the drinks out of the refrigerator, the iron, two cars," Hives said.

"They took my deodorant," Jasmin White said. "I didn't even have a toothbrush to brush my teeth the next morning."

Their credit cards, electronics, cash, and even Hives' engagement ring were all taken.

The thieves racked up hundreds of dollars at Walmart and tried to open credit cards at home goods stores.

Houston police are investigating.

"(There was) No forced entry, no broken doors or windows, it was clear someone came in with a key," Hives said.

"Someone saw a group of women on a vacation and they targeted us," White said.

The apartment complex had no idea anyone was using a unit as an Airbnb. Sean, the man on the listing, refused to answer any questions, but that listing is still active.

It's why the women are speaking out.

"I don't want anybody else to be a victim of this. This was clearly a set up," Hives said.

In a month, Hives will still walk down the aisle. But the nightmare of her bachelorette party won't be forgotten anytime soon.

"When I walk down that aisle, me and my girls are going to have that in our heads, it's all worth it because we've gone through hell to get here," Hives said.

