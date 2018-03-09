This past season of American Idol featured 13 contestants with ties to North Texas. Now the show is looking for more for the upcoming season.

American Idol auditions will be held at McCall Plaza in downtown Plano on Monday. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the auditions start at 9 a.m., according to Visit Plano.

You can also pre-register online.

Contestants are encouraged to arrive early. Overnight camping won't be allowed and singers must be 15 years old to enter the contest.

The Plano stop is in the middle of the ABC show's audition tour, which began in July. If you miss out on the Monday audition, there will also be auditions in Houston on Tuesday and Austin and Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Maddie Poppe, a 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Clarksville, Iowa, is the latest American Idol, which debuted on ABC in March after its long run on Fox ended in 2016. The show, of course, has an obvious tie to North Texas: Burleson's own Kelly Clarkson was the first American Idol, winning the crown in 2002.

