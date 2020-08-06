TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a third shooting in 24-hours after a man was found shot in the parking lot at the Village of Meadowbrook Apartments.
Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive at 9:15 p.m. and the victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. The man is expected to survive.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.
