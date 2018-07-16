A third person injured in the explosion at Coryell County Memorial Hospital died Sunday at Dell Seton Hospital in Austin, according to a Facebook post by his Aunt.

Wilber Dimas suffered burns over 70 percent of his body in the explosion on June 26. His family established a Go Fund Me account in his name.

Two other victims, Michael Bruggman and Filiberto Morales were also killed. Thirteen others were injured.

The preliminary investigation showed a construction accident lead to a natural gas explosion, according to the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office.

Five of the injured workers were employed by Lochridge-Priest in Waco. The company set up Go Fund Me accounts for the victims and their families.

