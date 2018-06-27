GATESVILLE, Texas - Members of the Gatesville community jumped into action to help nursing home and assisted living residents displaced by Tuesday afternoon's explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital.

Alzheimer's patients were temporarily sheltered at the Coryell Community Church.

Volunteers and healthcare professionals worked hand-in-hand to make sure some of the most vulnerable adults were safe and comfortable.

Pastor David Crowther said he felt the explosion from his office.

"It shook the pictures on the wall and I thought it might have been something at Fort Hood but I learned it was at the hospital," Crowther said.

He said a member of his congregation, who is a nurse, called to let him know people needed help - so he sprung into action.

"We responded and the rest of Gatesville did too," he said.

Coryell Community Church became a temporary shelter for nursing home residents of The Meadows.

Crowther, his congregation and dozens of other community members brought supplies like food and water. They also volunteered to sit with patients waiting for their loved ones.

"I'm a little overwhelmed with the community and the way they just jumped on the need when it came up," Crowther said. "It's just a wonderful town when it comes to meeting the need."

Larry Smart heard the explosion but he also thought it was something at Fort Hood.

When Smart found out it was next to his mother's nursing home, he came to find her.

"I wanted to avoid it, but I heard where the explosion was and I heard where it was," Smart said. "I felt compelled to come and check her out."

Smart found his mother safe and sound at the church.

He then decided to lend a hand - just like many others.

"Lots of help going on up here and Central Texas tough and Texas strong," Smart said.

Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd's father-in-law was also a Meadow's resident. First, he went to the facility to help relocate patients they met his family at the church.

He said he is grateful for the community's help and like so many others we Channel 6 spoke to is thankful things weren't worse.

"This is what Gatesville's all about. Any of the churches down Main Street are full of outpouring of love and support, supplies for them trying to make them as comfortable as possible," Boyd said.

All the Meadows residents have been moved to other assisted living facilities for the night.

There is no word on when the Meadows will reopen.

