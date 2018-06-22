Central Texans will have the chance to catch two big shows this weekend on June 22 and June 23 featuring Total Championship Wrestlers (TCW).

The first ever Moto Mania will take place at Killeen Power Sports which will include a royal rumble at the end - contingent on crowd enthusiasm. Moto Mania will also have food trucks, drinks, a DJ, plenty of bikes, and the best part, the wrestling show is free.

TCW will then throw-down again on Saturday June 23 at the Killeen Army National Guard Armory. John Peterson Jr. who runs TCW said don't be surprised if grudges are held from the night before and you see the fighters take it to the next level. Tickets are still available for June 23 with kids starting at $5 and Adults $10.

For all information on both events, click here.

