Schools in the Thorndale Independent School District in Milam County were back in session Wednesday with a new policy in place that arms selected members of the staff.

A Facebook post on the Thorndale ISD page includes a sign that reads, "ATTENTION: Please be aware that the staff at Thorndale ISD are armed and may use whatever force is necessary to protect our students."

According to the post, the district's board of trustees in June voted to create a School Guardian program. It required selected staff members to go through an extensive training program and will include ongoing training and practice throughout the year.

The board of trustees polled 400 people in the community and said it had a 94 percent approval rating. The district said the program does not allow open carry to anyone outside of those appointed guardians.

