'Those uncomfortable should not attend' | Three Belton events to exceed outdoor gathering threshold

The concert events at Schoepf's BBQ will each exceed the 100-person attendance allowance

BELTON, Texas — On the heels of Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order to not exceed 100 persons gathered for any particular event without consent to do so, Belton Mayor Marion Grayson has authorized three separate concert events that will do just that at each one.

“The Fourth of July Parade and this concert series are distinctly different events that draw different age groups,” Mayor Grayson said. “This authorization is a way to support a small business and give people who want to celebrate a venue where that can happen.”

This comes just weeks after Mayor Grayson cancelled Belton's annual parade, organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce, because of concern for the types of people it attracts each year, including many people over the age of 65.

Grayson did say that those who do attend should do so if they will follow the recommendations set forth when it comes to social distancing.

"“People have a personal responsibility to follow recommendations from health authorities,” Grayson said. “Those who are not comfortable attending, should not do so.”

The following recommendations have been set forth to ensure safety:

Stay home when possible

Practice social distancing

Wear face coverings when social distancing if not possible

Frequently wash hands

The Mayor said he authorized the events after the applicant assured him they have measures in place that will uphold state and local health recommendations for COVID-19.