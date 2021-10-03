Nearly 4,700 McLennan County school employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Eight school districts in the county are having teachers and staff vaccinated with the help of Ascension Providence and the county public health department.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Nearly 4,700 school employees throughout McLennan County will receive COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday, March 11, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The public health district is partnering with Education Service Region 12 and Ascension Providence to carry out the mass vaccinations for school employees. Eight school districts and ESC Region 12 staff will participate in the vaccination effort, including Bosqueville, Connally, China Spring, Crawford, La Vega, Midway, Robinson and Waco Independent School Districts, per the release.

“The health district is excited to be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to educators across our community," LaShonda Malrey-Horne, director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, said. "This collaboration will ensure the 2020-2021 school year will end on a high note and that the 2021-2022 school year will start with school staff protected from COVID-19.”

Ascension Providence will provide 1,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that are allocated for first dose recipients, the release detailed. The public health district will administer the vaccines at weekly drive-through vaccination clinics.

"Ascension Providence is grateful to be a part of this powerful collaboration, with the privilege of providing 1,500 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for educators and support staff in Waco-McLennan County," Dr. Richard Haskett, chief medical officer of Ascension Medical Group Waco, said.