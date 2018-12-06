Several law enforcement agencies discovered a massive marijuana growing operation Tuesday in Navarro County.

According to the Navarro County Sheriff's Office, they were alerted to suspicious activity near the town of Angus. They sent up a drone which captured footage of the plants spread in an area off SW 0030.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner said thousands of plants in various stages of growth were found in three separate fields.

Members of the NCSO Narcotics and SWAT teams, along with help from troopers with the Department of Public Safety Garland division responded to the scene.

