Three arrested in connection to shooting death of Temple man

TEMPLE, Texas — Three people have been taken into custody after a shooting took place on Jan. 16 that led to the death of 38-year-old Roderick Harris.

Temple officers were told the shot that struck Harris came from a vehicle that then fled the scene. After an investigation, 31-year-old Elizabeth Renee Moore, 26-year-old Concepcion Quinones and 18-year-old Deon Le Felland have been placed under arrest for their roles in this incident.

Temple Police officers responded to a shooting on Jan. 16 in the 600 block of East Young Avenue. Officers were dispatched to a shots-fired call at about 7:45 p.m.

Harris was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with a gunshot wound, where he later succumbed to his injuries.