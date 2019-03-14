BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department said on its website that it got three calls from 12:30 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. Tuesday about thrown objects hitting cars driving on I-14.

One of the callers told police their car was hit by an egg, and another said a rock hit theirs.

Public information officer Paul Romer said police confirmed eggs were thrown. He also said officers didn't see the car which one caller said a rock hit, so they couldn't confirm what hit it or if there was any damage to the vehicle

The cars were hit between Loop 121 and FM 1670 on I-14, the department said. The department said it doesn't know where the objects were thrown from.

Belton police questioned two juveniles in the area, but they said no arrests were made.

Romer said Belton police contacted Temple Police Department detectives about the incidents, since two rocks were thrown off of overpasses in Temple recently.

Romer said the departments don't know if there's any connection between the incidents at this point.

Temple police said they got the call about the second rock throwing in Temple on Tuesday at around 10:16 a.m.