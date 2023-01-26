Three dead following crash in Milam County, police say

According to police, the passengers in the car were attempting to evade a deputy when they crashed.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says three are dead after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 3:49 p.m.

According to police, the car was traveling at fasts speeds, attempting to escape a Milam County deputy, when it left the roadway and crashed on a private property south of Country Road 337 on Highway 36/US 190.

Police say the car was engulfed in flames and the Milano Fire Department arrived on the scene to help put out the fire.

The identities of the passengers who died have not been revealed yet.

Texas DPS is helping to investigate the crash.