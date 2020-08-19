Three fires on Fort Hood caused by live fire training

Tyler Broadway with Fort Hood Public Affairs said the public may have seen smoke that came from the Jack Mountain fire.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Three total fires took place on training ranges Tuesday on Fort Hood. One was at Brown Creek, 12 acres, Clabber Creek, 2 acres, and lastly, Jack Mountain, 50 acres, according to Tyler Broadway with Fort Hood Public Affairs.

Broadway said the public may have seen smoke that came from the Jack Mountain fire.

No structures were threatened, the post boundary was not threatened and no mutual aid was needed. The lack of humidity, high temperatures and north wind made the fires worse worse, according to Broadway.

All of the fires were caused by live fire training, according to Broadway.