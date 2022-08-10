3-year-old girl among three killed after vehicle collides with oncoming semi-trailer

A 3-year-old girl and her parents were all killed when their vehicle crossed into the path of an 18-wheeler.

A family of three, including a three-year-old girl, were killed in Falls County Tuesday when their vehicle was struck by an oncoming semi-trailer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Raul Julian Ramos, 24, of Waco was driving north on U.S. 77 just south of Burlington around 2 p.m. For unknown reasons Ramos drove onto the right shoulder and off the edge of the road. Ramos overcorrected to the left swerving into the path of the semi-trailer, according to DPS.

Ramos' Toyota Carolla caught on fire. Ramos along with his wife, Abigail Marie Ramos, 24, and their daughter, Lilith Ramos, 3, all died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-trailer was taken to the hospital with what the report describes as "non-incapacitating injuries."