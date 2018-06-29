Three Bell County men have pleaded guilty to Aggravated Robbery and have been sentenced to long prison terms by a Bell County Judge.

Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple says that Gjavion Smith-Williams and Davieon Reed both pleaded guilty to Aggravated Robbery and were sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Daquan Lavant also pleaded guilty to Aggravated Robbery and was given a 15 year sentenced.

A fourth man arrested, Jamal Marbury, Jr., has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial in late July of this year.

The four men were caught on camera attempting to rob a Killeen woman back on November 18, 2017.

Davieon Reed

Gjavion Smith-Williams

