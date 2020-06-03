MEXIA, Texas —

A narcotics search warrant was executed on Friday in Mexia by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division.

During the investigation, narcotics and a stolen firearm were located. Three suspects were arrested and taken to the Limestone County Jail, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

