3 people in the hospital after two-vehicle crash in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Three people were sent to the hospital with varying injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Killeen Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at the 8100 block SH 201. Police were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release.

When police arrived to scene, they located a Ford Escape and a Ford F250 with damage.

Investigating police revealed that the driver of a black Ford Escape failed to yield right of way while exiting the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and was hit by the white Ford F250 driving south in the outside lane of State Highway 201.

According to police, the male driver of the Ford Escape was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White and the two passengers, a female and child, were transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Ford F250 was not transported.

Citations were issued for Right of Way and child safety seat violations, per Killeen PD.