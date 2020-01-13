HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas —

Three suspects were arrested after the attempted theft of a ATM in Harker Heights. The three suspects were identified as Marcus Treyvion, 18, Andre Omar Martin, 18, and Jesse Salomon Domingues, 19, all from Houston, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

The Harker Heights PD was dispatched to an alarm at the Chase Bank ATM on the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway on Saturday at 3 a.m.

After officers arrived at the scene they found a white Ford F 250 flatbed hooked up to the Chase ATM with a large metal logging chain. No one was in the truck but it was still running and the chain was attached to the damaged ATM.

Soon after, the officers arrested the three suspects on foot in the 200 block of Indian Oaks Drive. All three were then taken to the Harker Heights Police Department.

The suspects were later transferred to Federal Custody after coordination with the FBI. These suspects could possibly be linked to numerous ATM Thefts throughout Texas, according to the Harker Heights PD.

The white Ford 250 flatbed was later found to have been stolen out of Temple and was returned to the owner.

