Three-time Central Texas breast cancer survivor now working to help others battling cancer

Marcy Thomas, a Midway High School graduate, was first diagnosed at 24. Then again at 27 and again just three years ago. Now, she's looking to help others.

WACO, Texas — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here at 6 News we are proud to once again be teaming up with Susan G. Komen as this year’s media sponsor for the, ‘More Than Pink Walk.’

We have a very special representative this year, a real fighter and great example who has incredibly, lived more years as a breast cancer survivor, than not.

Her name is Marcy Thomas and she’s a graduate of Midway High School.

Her story of survival is incredible and begins at a very young age.

“I have been diagnosed three times with breast cancer. Earliest diagnosis was at age 24. And then again at age 27. And then again, do I have to tell my age? But about 3 years ago."

Thomas and her husband adopted and then raised, what are now three grown children, before returning to Central Texas two years ago. Thomas has volunteered at Susan G. Komen events all over the country and is thrilled to be three years cancer free.

She is now working to fundraise for this year’s event.

"And so that's very heartbreaking for me that it comes down to, 'I can't do treatment because I don't have insurance', or 'I don't have whatever it takes to get to the doctor.' And I think that Komen and other organizations have recognized that and have tried to say, 'OK you don't have a ride to the doctor, here's 10 dollars for gas,' or 'Here's an organization that will come and pick you up and take you home.' You know trying to work around the barriers if you will, to care," she said.



Thomas' husband had a stroke in 2016 and he is a retired airplane mechanic. They are both advocates for screenings and healthcare and the need to listen to your body and take care of yourself.

"I think back to that time, I found a lump myself, just self-exam, and I went to my doctor, and he believed me if you will, and to this day, I honestly think that he saved my life," she said. "He took me seriously and he said 'It's probably nothing, but let's do the next step and let's see what's going on' and it turned out it was."



By catching it early, she was able to stop the spread and have a localized stage one diagnosis. But she has at times needed aggressive treatments and surgeries to stay ahead of the cancer.



This year's More Than Pink Walk is virtual on Facebook on Sunday, Oct. 24. However, there will be an in-person meet up and walk around legends crossing near Walk On's Sports Bistreaux in Waco.