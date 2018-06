A child drowned Monday afternoon in a pool at a home just outside of Gholson.

Officials said around 3 p.m., the three-year-old boy’s grandmother spotted him in the above ground pool in the backyard.

He was pulled from the water and CPR was performed until an ambulance arrived.

First responders took the boy to a hospital.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara call this “a very, very unfortunate situation. We’re hoping for the best.”

