Discounted tickets available for the Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is encouraging people to buy their tickets early for the Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow on Saturday, May 13.
Beginning April 12, anyone wanting to attend the airshow can purchase their tickets early for a $5 discount at templeairshow.com.
The airshow will be held at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Not only will you be able to see an amazing airshow, but visitors can also enjoy great treats from local food trucks and plenty of kid-friendly activities.
If you would like to learn more information about the airshow, visit here.
