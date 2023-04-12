Discounted tickets available for the Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow

Discounts are available for those who purchase tickets in advance.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is encouraging people to buy their tickets early for the Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow on Saturday, May 13.

Beginning April 12, anyone wanting to attend the airshow can purchase their tickets early for a $5 discount at templeairshow.com.

The airshow will be held at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Not only will you be able to see an amazing airshow, but visitors can also enjoy great treats from local food trucks and plenty of kid-friendly activities.

You don't have to wing it... Buy your tickets early on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 AT 12:00 PM for the Draughon-Miller 75th... Posted by City of Temple, Texas - City Government on Tuesday, April 11, 2023