Ticket presales for Witherspoon’s “Whiskey in a Teacup” event at Magnolia Market will go on sale starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Magnolia officials said all previously released national presale codes will be active during the presale.

General public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20.

All tickets are $65 and each ticket includes a copy of Reese’s book, Whiskey in a Teacup (a $35 value, published by Touchstone).

The event is general admission, standing room only and takes place outdoors, rain or shine at Magnolia Market at the Silos, the company stated.

The event will be moderated by NBC's Jena Bush Hager.

A limited number of picnic tables are available on the grounds on a first come, first served basis on the perimeter of the lawn area.

Doors open at 6:30 pm. and the talk begins at 7:30 p.m.

Magnolia Market will be open for extended shopping hours for all ticket holders from 6:30-9 p.m.

