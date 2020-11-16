'Tiger King' star arrested, charged with DWI in Austin area

He faces two charges, according to jail records.

MANOR, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is regarding the cold case discussed in the Netflix series.

A "Tiger King" star has been arrested in the Austin area.

According to Travis County jail records, Dillon Jacob Passage was arrested by the Manor Police Department and faces two charges: driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

KVUE has reached out to Manor PD for more information surrounding Passage's arrest. According to TMZ, Passage was stopped by authorities just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, before he was booked for allegedly driving while intoxicated. The celebrity publication reported that Passage posted a video of himself at an event that night on Instagram.

The 25-year-old is the husband of Joe Exotic, the man at the center of the Netflix documentary series that gripped the TV-watching-world with its eccentric characters and wild plot twists.

It was revealed during the series that Exotic and Passage married in 2017 after Exotic's previous husband accidentally shot and killed himself.