Texas ranch to change hands for the first time in 147 years after being owned by the same family

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The historical Tigner Ranch in Fort Bend County is changing hands for the first time in almost 150 years after the property was recently sold.

The 657-acre ranch is located just south of Sienna and west of FM 521. According to the listing on Ruple Properties, the ranch was on the market for $13,517 per acre, or $8.880 million.

The Tigner Family has significant ties to the history of Houston with Hugh Parnell being one of the five people to sign the founding charter for the city. Another, Herbert Tigner, had a Texas State Senate Proclamation of Mourning when he passed due to his service to the state and accomplishments.

The property is near housing developments north and east of it but also undeveloped areas south and west.

The ranch also has ½ mile frontage along the Brazos River on the western border. On the land itself, there are large mature oaks, thick woods, and open fields.

According to Ruple Properties, the property was being touted as an investment opportunity with the continued development of the area and the potential extension of the Grand Parkway through Fort Bend County.

Even outside the development opportunities, the listing highlights the hunting for deer, hogs, and predators as well as raising cattle and hay production.

While the property is off the market now, take a look at some of these photos of the area.

Tigner Ranch in Fort Bend County, Texas

Here is an interactive map of the property: