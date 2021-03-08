TikTok video falsely places weekend shooting at Killeen comedy club

Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge had to defend itself on Facebook after a TikTok video implied it was the location of a Killeen shooting.

KILLEEN, Texas — A TikTok video shows a man hiding behind a car as more than 30 bullets are fired off nearby.

The caption on the video reads: "shootout at stunna 4 vegas concert. 😱Killeen, Texas #fyp." Stunna 4 Vegas, a rapper, had performed at the The Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge last Friday night, the same weekend the video was posted, leading people to believe the shooting happened at the comedy club.

In reality, it was nowhere near the comedy club.

The Killeen Police Department confirmed Tuesday no shots were fired at the club over the weekend. Co-owner Darryl Walker told 6 News the same day, there has never been violence at the club.

"For five years, we haven't had to call the authorities not one time. The community respects what we do, and they have our back," Walker said.

Once Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge saw the post, the business put up a post defending itself.

Unfortunately the video had already spread to reddit and other social media sites.

But if the shooting didn't happen at the comedy club, where did it happen? It turns out, the shooting happened at a separate afterparty, located at a completely different location.

According to concert promoter Darius Williams, with Big Kat Promotions, Stunna 4 Vegas had left Killeen right after the concert, but Instagram Model Alexis Sky, who was also present at the concert, went to Naked City, a strip club in Killeen, for an afterparty.

Williams also went to the afterparty. Later Saturday morning, Williams said he heard shots coming from behind the strip club.

"I heard easily 30, 20-to-30 shots when I was out there. And I was only out there for 10 seconds at that," Williams said.

The Killeen Police Department confirmed Tuesday that shots had been fired behind Naked City and there as an ongoing murder investigation tied to the area. Deon Elliott was shot in the area Saturday morning and died at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center shortly afterwards.

Williams told 6 News he had around 20 security guards at the comedy club for the concert but was not able to take the security detail to the strip club location across town, save for one security employee. Fortunately, he said, no shots were fired inside the strip club or in front of it.

Comedy Club Co-owner Walker told 6 News he wanted the public to know there was no violence at his establishment and that they normally cater to an older crowd. Walker said the club would continue work to bring in big comedy acts, but might rethink the concerts, even if nothing happened at their location.