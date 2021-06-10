Entertainment center Tilt Studio reportedly coming to Waco

Tilt Studio, a family entertainment center, is expected to open in the fall of 2021 or early 2022 at the Richland Mall, promising to bring "fun at full blast."

A 44,000 square foot indoor family entertainment center will be opening up at the Richland Mall in Waco in the near future, according to a Thursday news release.

This entertainment center reportedly includes laser tag, bowling, a black light mini golf course, bumper cars, an amusement ride, virtual reality and more.

Tilt Studio is said to also bring a new option for snacking while shopping -- with a snack bar offering pizza, pretzels, nachos, hot dogs and more.

“Our guests will never be bored,” said Tilt Studio President Ron Kostelny. “Our team really knows how to entertain and amaze. We throw a great party, and we believe that the region is going to respond very positively. Our party experts will lead you down a path of non-stop smiles. We look forward to creating great family memories.”

Tilt Studio is part of the fast-growing Dallas-based company Nickels and Dimes Incorporated, founded in 1972 and headquartered in Celina, Texas.

