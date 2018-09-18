Killeen — The City of Killeen's sewer line repairs policy cost residents thousands of dollars until a budget that includes $400,000 for repairs was passed Tuesday.

Before the passing of the budget, if a sewer pipe going to your Killeen property broke in a public street,

the homeowner was sent a letter to fix it. The city did not have money to help the homeowner and there was no sign that policy would change.

RELATED:

Killeen "policy" on sewer repairs could cost you thousands

Will Killeen change its costly sewer policy?

Killeen sewer repair policy still in limbo

That all changed over the course of about six weeks. Here is a timeline of events:

Aug. 7 - Council hears complaints

After citizens complained, the council got a briefing on city rules that cost residents thousands of dollars in repairs. Some council members had no idea of the cost.

The city attorney claimed the policy is a common practice and the council did nothing.

August 13 - KCEN starts asking questions

Channel 6 began researching and found similar cities have a different policy.

We then asked council members if they planned to change the policy to the way other cities handle sewer repair issues.

We were told that other services would have to be cut there was no revenue to accommodate residents.

Representatives Shirley Fleming and Harris said they will look for solutions.

With time running out to change the budget, residents were urged to speak up.

Sept. 4 - Killeen residents speak at City Council meeting

Rep. Shirley Fleming also spoke up.

“I appreciate them voicing their opinion on this issue, I would like to make a motion that we add some money within the budget,” Fleming said.

City Manager Ron Olson rearranged funds to provide $400,000 for sewer repairs.

Sept. 11 - Budget is amended

Sept. 18 - Budget passes

Though the budget, which includes $400,000 for sewer repairs was passed, the city will need to pass an ordinance that says it will take responsibility for the repairs.

Olson said the biggest hurdle in the process is behind them.

“If we had the ordinance and we didn't have the money, that would be a problem,” he said. “Having the money without the ordinance is a much smaller problem.”

Olson said the city is working on an ordinance, and it will bring the proposal before council within the next four weeks.

The council will need to determine how the new policy works, but city staff members will be ready to implement the ordinance.

© 2018 KCEN