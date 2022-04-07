CUTE | These newborns celebrating first 4th of July

These 12 newborns are "showing off their red, white and blue and are proud to be Born in the USA."

TEMPLE, Texas — Twelve newborns are celebrating their first Fourth of July by donning red, white and blue at Baylor Scott and White Medical Centers (BSW) across the state.

On July 1, the medical organization shared photos of its latest "Tiniest Texans" wearing patriotic gear ahead of the Fourth of July.

"The future of America has arrived," BSW wrote in a news release. "These Tiniest Texans are showing off their red, white and blue and are proud to be Born in the USA."

