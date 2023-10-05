Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo still hoping for stolen goat's return

The goat was reportedly stolen back on Sept. 21.

TEMPLE, Texas — Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo is still hoping to see 'Lucky' the goat back at the farm after he was reportedly stolen back in mid-September.

According to a Facebook post from the rescue, Lucky has a bladder condition and he has managed to slip through the fences of the farm before, but people normally return him. However, this time someone allegedly picked him up and took him with them.

Nearly three weeks later and Lucky is still nowhere to be found. Tiny Hooves Rescue posted the following message to Facebook:

"They took him while we were gone, but I guess didn't read that we do have cameras... Please return our little buddy as he still needs a surgery to repair his condition. We have multiple goats to adopt, why steal one?"

