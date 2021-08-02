Here are tips to prevent catalytic converter theft

The Clifton Police Department is reminding residents to be aware of where they park after receiving reports of catalytic converter thefts.

CLIFTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above first aired in February 2021.

The Clifton Police Department said it recently received reports of two catalytic converter thefts from cars around the city.

The department is now reminding residents to be aware of where they park their vehicles.

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise in the past year, with Central Texas police departments investigating up to 100 theft reports in some cities.

A manager at Freddie Kish's Care Care Center in Waco told 6 News in February that thieves can get hundreds of dollars for a stolen converter, but costs victims far more to get the issue fixed.

Here are some tips on how to prevent this from happening to you:

Park your car in a garage when possible

Install motion-sensing lights along your driveway

Install either a protective plate that covers your catalytic converter or a protection device

Etch your vehicle's VIN or license plate number on the catalytic converter so that if it is stolen, it can be returned. It can also help police track and identify thieves.

Park in a busy or well-lit area if you don't have a garage