Tips to prevent holiday theft and "jugging"

KILLEEN, Texas — 'Tis the season for holiday shopping and when thieves are on the lookout for potential targets.

With that in mind, the Killeen Police Department is sharing 24 days of Christmas holiday crime prevention tips on social media.

"People are out and they're Christmas shopping. They're Christmas shopping in your cars, they're Christmas shopping at your house, and they're watching you," Sgt. Neal Holtzclaw said with KPD.

With a little common sense everyone can avoid becoming a victim.

"Hide your gifts if you have to keep them in your vehicle, hide them so they're not in plain sight and bring them inside your houses when you come home and lock your doors," Holtzclaw said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a warning about a trend called "jugging." That's when crooks will watch people outside of banks and ATMs, follow them, and wait for an opportunity to steal their money.

So what should you do? Texas DPS said:

-Don't leave with envelopes in your hand.

-Be aware of your surroundings.

-Call 911 immediately or drive to a police station if you sense something is wrong.

When you're home, Holtzclaw said don't advertise that you've been shopping.

"We just ask that you break down your boxes, break down your gifts that you get, hide them in a dark trash bag, put them in your trash can and just be cognizant of where your gifts are going and where they are," Holtzclaw said.

These tips are important year 'round, but these crimes become more prevalent during the holidays.

If you're out and notice anything suspicious make sure to call your local police department.