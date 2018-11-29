CENTRAL TEXAS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and events are popping up throughout the Central Texas communities.

Find events in your city in the list below:

Temple

72nd Annual Christmas Parade - On the first Monday of December, the city will light its Christmas tree and more than 100 illuminated entries will make their way through downtown. Sixth and Eighth streets will be closed for parade entries, and no traffic will be allowed down Adams Avenue. Dec. 3, 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- On the first Monday of December, the city will light its Christmas tree and more than 100 illuminated entries will make their way through downtown. Sixth and Eighth streets will be closed for parade entries, and no traffic will be allowed down Adams Avenue. Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees - The United Way of Central Texas is hosting a raffle for professionally decorated trees, with more than $1,000 worth of gifts beneath them, at the Horny Toad Harley Davidson. Dec. 6, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The United Way of Central Texas is hosting a raffle for professionally decorated trees, with more than $1,000 worth of gifts beneath them, at the Horny Toad Harley Davidson. Bend of the River Christmas - Visit Santa, ride a snow slide and join carolers at the Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River. Dec. 15, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Visit Santa, ride a snow slide and join carolers at the Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River.

Waco

Christmas at the Silos - The Magnolia Silos is a great spot for a family-friendly time, get some last minute gifts and watch Christmas movie classics. Kids can write letters to Santa, ride the train and get their faces painted. Dec. 7 and 8, all day event.

The Magnolia Silos is a great spot for a family-friendly time, get some last minute gifts and watch Christmas movie classics. Kids can write letters to Santa, ride the train and get their faces painted. Christmas at the Mayborn - The Mayborn Museum is holding its Christmas, where kids can come and have fun with hands-on activities all themed around STEM. Santa will also make an appearance, along with a Christmas train display from the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders. Nov. 29, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

- The Mayborn Museum is holding its Christmas, where kids can come and have fun with hands-on activities all themed around STEM. Santa will also make an appearance, along with a Christmas train display from the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders.

Special Needs Christmas Party - Mothers of Autistic Children (MOAC) will host a free Christmas party for children, teens and young adults diagnosed with autism and other special needs at the YMCA. Free games, arts and crafts, and delicious food will be available. Dec. 8, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

- Mothers of Autistic Children (MOAC) will host a free Christmas party for children, teens and young adults diagnosed with autism and other special needs at the YMCA. Free games, arts and crafts, and delicious food will be available. Merry Christmas Lil Mama - Party Plugs said this will be the ultimate girls night in. There will be a gift exchange, games with prizes and new friends to meet, Party Plugs said. Dec. 15, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Party Plugs said this will be the ultimate girls night in. There will be a gift exchange, games with prizes and new friends to meet, Party Plugs said. Sounds of the Season - School students will perform in front of the Christmas tree on the first floor of Waco City Hall. Nov. 30, 10 a.m. University High School Varsity Band December 3, 10 a.m. Tennyson Honors Band December 3, 3 p.m. Indian Spring Middle School Band December 4, 10 a.m. Parkview Christian Academy Choir December 5, 10 a.m. Tennyson Honors Band December 6, 10 a.m. Indian Spring Middle School Choir December 6, 1 p.m. Tennyson Middle School Jazz Band December 10, 11:30 a.m. University High School Vivace! Show Choir December 11, 12:30 p.m. University High School Chorale Choir December 13, 10 a.m. University High School Jazz Band December 13, 12:45 p.m. Waco High School Choir December 13, 1:30 p.m. Midway Early Music Ensemble December 14, 11 a.m. Cesar Chavez Choir December 14, 1 p.m. Alta Vista Elementary School December 14, 2:15 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal School December 17, 4:15 p.m. Youth Choir of Central Texas December 19, 11:45 a.m. Lake Air Montessori Band December 19, 2:30 p.m. West Ave Elementary December 20, 12:30 p.m. University High School Mariachi Band

- School students will perform in front of the Christmas tree on the first floor of Waco City Hall.

Killeen

Lights on Santa Fe - The city is hosting a Christmas festival, as it flicks the switch on its holiday lights. The city said it's a good chance to explore the renovated downtown square and the local businesses there. Nov. 30, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

- The city is hosting a Christmas festival, as it flicks the switch on its holiday lights. The city said it's a good chance to explore the renovated downtown square and the local businesses there.

The Nutcracker - The holiday classic is coming to the Texas Metropolitan Ballet, with three different show times. Dec. 15, 2 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 p.m.

- The holiday classic is coming to the with three different show times.

Nature in Lights - An exciting holiday light display in a 5.5 mile drive through BLORA. Nov,16 - Jan. 6, 5:30 p.m. through 11 p.m.

An exciting holiday light display in a 5.5 mile drive through BLORA.

Salado

A Christmas Carol at Tablerock Amphitheater - The Christmas classic featuring Ebenezer Scrooge is making its way to the stage in Central Texas. All shows start at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 Dec. 1 Dec. 7 Dec. 8

The Christmas classic featuring Ebenezer Scrooge is making its way to the stage in Central Texas. All shows start at 7 p.m. Salado Christmas Stroll - The event takes place the first two weekends in December. Enjoy music, food, carolers, a live nativity, vendors, and, of course, Santa. Nov. 30 Nov. 31 Dec.1 Dec. 2 Dec. 7 Dec. 8 Dec. 9

The event takes place the first two weekends in December. Enjoy music, food, carolers, a live nativity, vendors, and, of course, Santa.

Hillsboro

Hillsboro Heritage League's 2018 Tour of Homes - Explore five beautiful homes in the historic Hillsboro area. Dec. 1 and 2 Noon to 5 p.m. each day Tickets are $15 through Nov. 30, and $20 day of the event

Explore five beautiful homes in the historic Hillsboro area.

Harker Heights

Autism Friendly Santa Event - The ACI Learning Center is offering free photos with "Autism Friendly Santa" and fun family activities too. This event is perfect for children with autism spectrum disorder, or other behavioral disorders, who can't wait in long lines and are uncomfortable with the fella in the bright red suit, the event website said. Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- The ACI Learning Center is offering free photos with "Autism Friendly Santa" and fun family activities too. This event is perfect for children with autism spectrum disorder, or other behavioral disorders, who can't wait in long lines and are uncomfortable with the fella in the bright red suit, the event website said. Touch of Christmas Bazaar - Not only will vendors share their wares that will make a perfect gift, but there will also be a candy walk, cupcake decorating and of course, pictures with Santa. Operation Phantom Support is hosting the event at The Moose Lodge. Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Not only will vendors share their wares that will make a perfect gift, but there will also be a candy walk, cupcake decorating and of course, pictures with Santa. Operation Phantom Support is hosting the event at The Moose Lodge. Harker Heights Frost Fest - Enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies, wreath decorating contest, SANTA, Holiday Farmers Market and more. Frost Fest is held within the Market Heights Shopping Center, providing shopping opportunities and partnerships with local businesses. Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.



📱Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN