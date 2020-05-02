WACO, Texas — Waco will not only get a Topgolf but the company announced Wednesday it will be one of the first locations with the brand new open-concept and community-focused venue.

Topgolf Entertainment Group said the new format features an open, single-floor design.

"This latest venue format allows Topgolf to bring a premier entertainment destination to new markets with amenities that create a dynamic energy and feeling of fun throughout the open-plan setting," the company said in a press release.

It will still include the same games powered by Toptracer Range ball-tracing technology, climate-controlled hitting bays and a full restaurant menu.

"Everything about these open-concept venues has been purposefully designed for energy and entertainment," Topgolf Entertainment Group CEO Dolf Berle said.

The first backyard-style venue opens this spring in Augusta, Ga.

The company did not say when the Waco venue would open.

The facility will be near the Cottonwood Creek Market that is set to open in spring of this year.

The 285,000 square-foot development will include a Cinemark Theater at the intersection of I-35 and Loop 340.

The developer, New Quest Properties, said in July there were also plans for a 20-lane bowling and family dining venue.

