Tour Temple brings new entertainment venue to town

A new entertainment venue, Tour Temple, hopes to offer fun new activities that will keep people in town on the weekends

TEMPLE, Texas — We would all love for Sam Malone to greet us as we walk into a bar and pour us a glass, but that just isn't happening in Temple anytime soon. But the new managing partners of Tour Temple located off of 2nd Street in the downtown area are hoping they can fill that void.

“There’s not as much activity for active adults, many of our fellow residents travel to Austin, Dallas or Houston for leisure activities," Managing Partner Dan Elder said. "We want to provide some more entertainment and leisure activities and maybe keep people in town."

The new business will specialize in tours and transportation to vineyards and breweries. It hopes to bring electronic scooters to the area that will be instrumental in clearing congestion on the street, helping the environment and providing self-guided city tours.

“It’s good fun, it’s good outdoor activities, specifically during the pandemic when people are nervous about doing activities indoors, scooters is an outdoor activity,” he said.

Dan's wife, Gloria, is also a managing partner. The couple has lived in Temple for 13 years and has worked on this project over the past 18 months. With a spot downtown that they think is a great venue, they are excited to welcome in neighbors and friends to a new local spot.

“I just see the big Cheers and Norm and all that stuff going on," Gloria said. "Temple is a great place for friends, a place to raise a family, and we’re excited to be a part of it in this venture right now.”

Outside of the tours to vineyards and breweries, there is also a bar inside the company's building called Corky's. It will host comedy shows and other performances.

“We really want to be a destination for live comedy. We’re bringing in comedians, we’re going to try to have a Saturday showcase," Dan said.

The soft grand-opening will be on March 17 and the first scheduled show is on March 20. You can purchase tickets on their website, where you can also check out all the activities they will offer.