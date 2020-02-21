TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating two separate shots-fired calls.

The first happened just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of South 53rd Street. Officers who were called to the scene noticed that a home had been damaged by bullets. No one was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

While on scene, a second shots-fired call came from the 1800 block of South 45th Street. When officers arrived on scene, they saw another home had been damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported in either shooting.

These cases are being investigated as two separate incidents. Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

