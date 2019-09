WACO, Texas — Waco police advised drivers planning on going to the Baylor football game or downtown should expect delays Saturday after a water main break.

Police said a construction crew broke a water main 4th St. and an I-35 southbound access road.

All northbound 4th St. traffic into downtown Waco was being diverted.

Police said the break would cause traffic delays and was not expected to be repaired until late Saturday.

