Heads up: Expect traffic, closures as TriWaco Triathlon returns to Downtown Waco

Here are the areas that will be impacted by the triathlon on July 11.

WACO, Texas — Parts of Downtown Waco and Cameron Park will be closed staring early Sunday, July 11 for the 2021 TriWaco. 

Hundreds of athletes are set to put their swimming, biking and running skills to the test throughout the area, and the City of Waco is asking residents to be patient and share with those taking any of the impacted roads.

The impacted roads include: 

  • MLK, Jr. Boulevard, from I-35 to Lakeshore Drive
  • University Parks Drive, from Franklin Avenue to Cameron Park
  • Cameron Park roadways

The TriWaco Triathlon is back this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. The event started in May 1980, making it the first triathlon held in Texas, according to the event website. 

After the last Waco Triathlon was held in 1991, it was reimagined as TriWaco in 2009. It includes three race options: the sprint tri, Olympic tri and aquabike.

