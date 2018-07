Waco, TX — A Waco Police Department K-9 found a large amount of Methamphetamine Tuesday night during a traffic stop, according to Waco Police.

Jesus Lopez, 41, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance after being stopped in the 700 block of Ruby. Waco Police said they found 61 grams of Methamphetamine in the vehicle.

The K-9 is the newest member of the Waco Police Department.

