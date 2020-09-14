City of Austin considers making Trail of Lights 2020 a drive-thru event

City leaders say about 1,300 cars could be accommodated each night.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is considering a city ordinance that would turn the annual Trail of Lights into a drive-thru event this year.

City leaders say that the timeline needed to plan a successful event that can accommodate a modified number of attendees in vehicles will require advanced approval for the maximum number of event nights possible.

"An unprecedented pandemic, COVID-19, has affected the globe and created enhanced safety requirements and significant planning which has affected live events world-wide," the ordinance states. "Planning for large events in any year requires significant dependable variables to allow for appropriate organization, promotion and publication of event details. A traditional in-person event is not possible, safe or in alignment with protecting the community’s health. For the 2020 event year, a drive-through event may be the only safe way for Austinites to enjoy holiday activities."

Additionally, the Trail of Lights would need to obtain the approval of Austin Public Health, as well as comply with the City's special event permitting process.

According to the ordinance, about 1,300 cars per night can be safely accommodated in a drive-thru model. The model would allow Barton Springs Road, FM 2244 and MoPac access roads to remain open.

It would also allow existing Trail of Lights Foundation's programs, like STARS Nights, to continue. The foundation would not assess an admission fee in 2020.

The popular wintertime event draws hundreds of thousands of people to Zilker Park every year.