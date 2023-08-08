Temple: Trailer truck filled with household items catches on fire

The fire occurred in the parking lot of Texstar Travel Center off N. General Bruce Drive and Nugent Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Fire and Rescue was called to a trailer truck filled with household items that was on fire Tuesday afternoon.

It happened a quarter before 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Texstar Travel Center off N. General Bruce Drive and Nugent Avenue. Luckily, the driver of the trailer truck was able to get off I-35 before traffic could be interrupted.

Santos Soto with Temple Fire and Rescue said early investigation shows the fire started near the wheel well and traveled up to parts of the trailer.

The fully stuffed trailer with household items had extensive damage on the exterior and also the interior.

6 News saw numerous items that firefighters had to take out of the trailer to deal with the flames and smoke including a mattress, lawn mower, vacuum, and many moving boxes.

Temple Fire and Rescue had four apparatuses, two command units which equated to 14 personnel. A commander told 6 News on scene they had a lot of personnel there because of the heat and the amount of content that was in the trailer.