Trailer with two Model T cars stolen in Temple

Model T car owners from across the state drove into Temple for the annual Texas "T" Party event.

Benny Guseman and his girlfriend Sara Conroy traveled from Nacogdoches to attend the four day event. On the first night, their trailer with two antique cars inside was stolen.

"My car and a friend of mine's is in the trailer," Guseman said.

Both cars are Ford Model Ts from the 1920s.

"Well it belonged to my dad," Guseman said.

"His dad restored it from scratch," Conroy said.



The couple was touring different spots in Central Texas and put the cars up Wednesday night in a trailer at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center. The trailer had GPS, so they got a notification that it was moving but lost track of it after a few miles.

Guseman and Conroy said they're not sure if the suspects even knew what was inside the trailer.

"They may have just been, 'Oh I want the trailer' but the cars really, really mean a lot to us," Conroy said.

"I don't know about putting a dollar value on it but there was a lot of time and effort," Guseman said.

Now instead of enjoying the event, they're working with Temple Police and trying to get surveillance video.

"You know it's just disheartening that it's happened," Conroy said.

They both said this was certainly not the way they expected this trip to go. They're hoping with the help of police and the community, they won't have to go back home without their cars.

"Both cars mean a lot to them, a whole lot, and we really would like to get the cars back," Conroy said.

"We'd like to get them back for sure," Guseman said.