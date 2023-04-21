WATCH | Train crashes into unoccupied truck following fatal crash in Odessa

Intense video from Odessa Fire Rescue shows the moment the train collided with the truck.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue has released a shocking video of a train plowing through an unoccupied truck after it was involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday, April 19.

According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to a multi-car crash Wednesday morning involving a 2013 Honda Odyssey and a 2022 Ford F-250.

DPS says the man who died, 86-year-old John Edward Grube, was driving the Honda eastbound on Murphy Street when he attempted to make a left turn, failing to yield the right of way to the Ford heading west.

According to DPS, the two cars collided, ultimately sending the truck to rest on the train tracks.

The passenger of the Honda was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock in critical condition, the driver of the Ford was taken to MCH and is in stable condition, DPS says.