WACO, Texas — An unoccupied van parked near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Sixth Street near the Magnolia Market Silos was hit by a train, the Waco Fire Department said.

The department said it got the call at 5:35 p.m.

According to Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin, the van was unloading things for the upcoming Spring at the Silos event before it got hit. It was parked too close to the train tracks, and when the train hit it, the van spun around and hit a pick-up truck hitching a trailer, he said.

The driver of the truck and his dog were uninjured, Kerwin said.

The railroad service will have its own investigation, but it's not a local company, the department said.

Kerwin said the train was traveling north, and its engine is near 3rd Street.

Intersections the length of the train will be blocked until the scene is cleared.