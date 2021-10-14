Training Center of Central Texas offering help to displaced Vista College students

The career training school based in Harker Heights said it will evaluate and offer as much academic credit and commensurate tuition discounts where possible to help.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Training Center of Central Texas announced it will work with displaced Vista College students to help them finish in the same or similar program they were enrolled in at the now-closed college without having to start over.

The career training school based in Harker Heights said it will evaluate and offer as much academic credit and commensurate tuition discounts where possible to help students.

“We are already in the process of enrolling negatively impacted students from the Vista situation," Brian Sunshine, the school's director, said in a release. "We also know there are many more out there who we can help to complete their education and fulfill their career dreams."

The training school said staff members are available to help affected students with Department of Education and Veterans Affairs issues related to closed school loan forgiveness and the restoration of earned education benefits. This is open to all affected students whether they enroll in the training school or not, according to the release.

Displaced students may contact the training school Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for assistance.