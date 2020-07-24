"My heart breaks for every body" | Training Center of Central Texas offers programs to help people find careers

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Millions of people are looking for a job and the Training Center of Central Texas wants to people be prepared to find a career.



They have seen an increase in people interested in their services since the start of COVID-19, according to the school director Brian Sunshine.



"We serve all members of society in this community, but in particular we have a large percentage of veterans who we serve," Sunshine said.



They first opened their doors in Harker Heighs in 2012 for health care careers and then a few years later they implemented solar energy technician programs and construction electrician programs.



"We base our courses on can you get not just a job but a career from our training and that's 100% the focus of what we do here," Travis Estes said, the assistant director.



Anyone can join, if you have a willingness to learn and explore a new career. The only requirements are being at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma. The ages of most of the people at the center range from 20s to 40s.



Due to the pandemic, Estes believes there will be a resurgence in career education.



"We have success story after success story of people who have been able to transition from a job and sometimes jobs that no longer exist or transitioning out of the military into the civilian world," Estes said.



Sunshine said the training center is a good viable option for high school graduates to get into the job force or anyone who's been laid off to take this time to prepare themselves for another career.



"My heart breaks for every body in the Central Texas community that has been impacted by COVID," Sunshine said. "What we offer however at the career center is an opportunity to learn and change careers from jobs that are no longer there."



To apply, visit centextraining.com