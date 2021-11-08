Travis Scott wants to connect with families affected by Astroworld tragedy, according to new statement

In a statement, Travis Scott's team said he wants to help affected families and gave an email for them to reach out.

HOUSTON — Travis Scott says he wants to help those affected by the tragedy during his concert at the Astroworld Festival.

His team put out a new statement on Thursday, saying the following:

“Over the last week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons. He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected. To those families who would like to reach out directly to his team, please send an email to the below address where we will have a team on hand to assist.

AW21information@gmail.com.”

Ninth victim declared dead

On Thursday, a ninth person was declared dead following the festival. Bharti Shahani’s family says the Texas A&M student was on a ventilator so that her organs could be donated.

This is what we know about the victims who lost their lives at Astroworld Festival.

John Hilgert

The youngest victim was a ninth-grade student from Memorial High School, according to Spring Branch ISD. They identified him as 14-year-old John Hilgert.

"Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today," Spring Branch ISD said in a statement. "Please keep the student's family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this tragedy. We will make counselors available to students next week to offer any help and support needed."

The school put up green ribbons around campus because that was Hilgert's favorite color.

Brianna Rodriguez

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, was the second youngest victim of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Brianna is a Houston resident who attended Heights High School in HISD.

Brianna performed with the dance team and was a member of the band.

Jacob Jurinek

Jacob Jurinek, 20, died after attending the festival with Franco Patino, another one of the victims who died. The two were reportedly best friends, according to CBS Chicago.

Jurinek was a Naperville, Illinois, native and a student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The Southern Illinoisan newspaper reported that Jurinek was studying advertising and journalism at the university and had designed posters and social media banners for athletics at SIU.

Franco Patino

The University of Dayton confirmed mechanical engineering technology student Franco Patino, 21, was among those killed during Astroworld Festival.

Patino was a senior from Naperville, Illinois. He minored in human movement biomechanics.

According to school officials, he was a member of the Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity. Patino was active in the campus Greek Life, as well as the local MEC community. He was a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD, participated in the ETHOS program, and was currently working in an engineering coop program in Mason, Ohio.

Axel Acosta Avila

Axel Acosta Avila, 21, loved rap music and traveled from Washington to attend Astroworld Festival.

Axel's father, Edgar, described him as a great kid, an excellent student and someone who loved his family dearly, especially his grandparents.

"He was trying to study and go to school to be an engineer ... computer programmer ... because he wanted to provide for his family," Edgar said. "He was the first grandkid, he was the oldest one. He always took care of his cousins and nieces.”

Tony Buzbee is representing the Acosta family in a suit against Travis Scott and several of the festival organizers.

Bharti Shahani

Bharti Shahani, 22, was the latest victim to die from injuries she sustained at Astroworld Festival.

Shahani was a Texas A&M student who was taken to the ICU after being critically injured at the festival. She remained in ICU until she died Nov. 11, five days after the festival took place.

Shahani was an electronic systems engineering technology major and a Houston native, according to The Battalion, the A&M student newspaper

Rudy Peña

Rudy Peña, a 23-year-old college student from Laredo, Texas, was killed in the crowd surge at Astroworld Festival, according to family members. They said he came to Houston for the concert with a group of friends.

"He was a people person," a friend said. "He introduced people to each other."

His older brother, Guadalupe Peña, set up a GoFundMe account to help his family with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

Madison Dubiski

Madison Dubiski, 23, was a Cypress resident killed at Astroworld Festival.

Madison's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Their attorney's released the following statement:

"This tragedy was preventable. Madison’s family filed this lawsuit to make sure that the truth of what went so horrifically wrong at the Astroworld Festival is discovered. This lawsuit will make sure that those responsible are held fully accountable and that something like this never happens to another family," said Attorneys Kurt Arnold and Jason Itkin.

Danish Baig

Danish Baig, 27, was trying to protect his fiancé from being trampled when he was fatally injured during Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival concert, according to his brother, Basil Baig.